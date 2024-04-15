SC to hear today Kejriwal’s plea against arrest, remand

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will hear on Monday the appeal of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order dismissing his plea against arrest and remand in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The apex court’s two-judge bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta, will hear Kejriwal’s appeal.

A day after his plea was rejected by the Delhi High Court on April 9, Kejriwal moved the Supreme Court, strongly pleading for listing his appeal as soon as possible. Kejriwal was arrested on the night of March 21. A trial court remanded him to six days of ED custody, which was extended by four days. On April 1, he was remanded in judicial custody till April 15.

Kejriwal, who is currently in judicial custody, also challenged his subsequent remand, apart from his arrest, by the ED in the case. The CM claimed innocence and told the HC that the timing of his arrest right after the Model Code of Conduct was enforced was to humiliate him.