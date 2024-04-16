Arvind Kejriwal moves court seeking permission to consult his doctor; ED to file response

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has moved to court, seeking permission to consult his regular doctor through video conferencing. It is said that his blood sugar is fluctuating, and he wants to consult his regular doctor.

Special Judge Rakesh Syal directed ED to file a reply on the application. The court listed the matter for hearing on April 18.

Kejriwal's counsel submitted before the court that his blood sugar level is fluctuating and went down to 46. In this situation, he should be allowed to consult his doctor three times a week, counsel Vivek Jain submitted.

On the other hand, Special Public Prosecutor (ED) Simon Benjamin argued that in jail there are facilities and he can be examined there. He said that he wants to file a reply on the application. Kejriwal's counsel argued that why ED is opposing if he is taking care of his health.

Arvind Kejriwal is in judicial custody after his arrest by the ED in the Delhi Excise Policy case. The Delhi Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Arvind Kejriwal till April 23 in the money laundering case connected to the now-scrapped liquor policy.