'Kejriwal denied insulin', AAP alleges 'conspiracy to kill' jailed Delhi CM

NEW DELHI: Delhi Cabinet minister Atishi on Thursday claimed there was a "huge conspiracy" to kill Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy case, by denying him home-cooked food in the jail.

Her charge came hours after the ED claimed before a court that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) made the claim before special judge for CBI and ED cases, Kaveri Baweja, who directed the Tihar jail authorities to file a report in the matter, including Kejriwal's diet chart.

"Arvind Kejriwal is eating high-sugar-content food despite having type 2 diabetes. He is consuming 'aloo poori', mango, and sweets daily. This is being done to make grounds for medical bail," the ED told the court.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi accused the ED of lying about the chief minister's diet.

"The BJP through its wing ED is trying to harm Kejriwal's health. They are trying to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal in jail. The ED lied in court and said that Kejriwal is having tea with sugar and eating sweets. This is a complete lie. Kejriwal is taking an artificial sweetener," she said.