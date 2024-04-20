The magical Lemongrass

Lemongrass isn’t just a fragrant herb used to flavour dishes; it’s a powerhouse of health benefits that can transform your well-being. In terms of nutrition, lemongrass is low in calories and carbohydrates, making it a great addition to a balanced diet. It’s also rich in vitamins A and C, essential for a strong immune system, healthy skin, and hair. But the goodness of lemongrass doesn’t stop there. It contains phytochemicals, natural compounds found in plants that have powerful antioxidant properties.

These phytochemicals help fight off harmful free radicals in your body, protecting your cells from damage and reducing the risk of chronic diseases like cancer and heart disease. In essence, lemongrass is not only a flavourful herb but also a nutritional powerhouse that can support your overall well-being, and here’s why you should consider incorporating lemongrass into your diet.

Digestive health

Lemongrass contains citral, a compound that stimulates the intestines, promoting the expulsion of toxins, aiding in digestion. Whether you’re dealing with constipation, acidity, or bloating, lemongrass can offer relief and cleanse your digestive system.

Immunity booster

Rich in vitamins A and C, lemongrass strengthens your immune system, helping you ward off cold, fever, and flu.

Blood pressure regulator

Lemongrass is packed with potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure, especially for those with high blood pressure. Potassium helps balance the sodium levels in your body, which is crucial for maintaining healthy blood pressure. However, if you have kidney problems and your blood potassium levels are already high, you should be cautious with lemon-grass consumption.