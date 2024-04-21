'Kejriwal ko insulin do': AAP workers protest outside Tihar jail

NEW DELHI: Carrying insulin, the workers and leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party protested outside the Tihar jail in west Delhi on Sunday and demanded that insulin be given to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is suffering from diabetes.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Sanjeev Jha were also present at the protest site.

Scores of party workers carrying placards saying 'Kejriwal ko insulin do' sang 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' outside the jail.

"This is not a protest. The people of Delhi are worried about the health of Chief Minister Kejriwal who is diabetic. They have sent insulin for him," she said.

Atishi alleged there is a "conspiracy" to harm Kejriwal.

"The Tihar administration had said they have specialist doctors but yesterday they wrote to AIIMS for a diabetologist.

Kejriwal has been in judicial custody for nearly 20 days but they are asking for a diabetologist now.

"This shows there is a conspiracy. His sugar levels are high and denying him insulin is dangerous for his health," she said.