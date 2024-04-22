AAP, BJP butt heads over Ghazipur landfill fire; local residents complain of breathing

NEW DELHI: A political slugfest erupted on Monday over the Ghazipur landfill fire incident with the BJP attacking AAP-led MCD over the blaze which left local residents gasping for breath and racked with other health issues.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi said the incident will be investigated to ascertain its cause.

A major fire broke out at the landfill site in east Delhi on Sunday evening.

Officials cited hot and dry weather conditions as the likely trigger for the fire.

Police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

According to police, a case under section 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health) has been registered at Ghazipur Police Station and a probe has begun.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva visited the site and charged it was an example of "corruption" of the AAP government even as mayor Shelly Oberoi, who also went to the site, said this is not the time for politics.

On Sunday, deputy mayor Aaley Mohammad Iqbal had also visited the site.

Thick plumes of smoke still rose skywards from Ghazipur landfill on Monday, hours after a major fire broke out there.

A wall made of tin panels marking the boundary of the landfill also fell as a portion of garbage broke away.

The several metres long wall was erected on the poultry market side.

"It has been 15 hours since the fire broke out. This smoke is not any common smoke, it is very poisonous. We are unable to keep our eyes open due to irritation and are experiencing difficulty in breathing," Ram Kumar from Gharoli village, close to the landfill, said.