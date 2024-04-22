Kejriwal has been asking for insulin daily: AAP sources cite CM's letter to Tihar superintendent

NEW DELHI: AAP sources on Monday said Delhi Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Tihar jail superintendent claiming he has been asking for insulin daily amid spike in sugar levels.

He also rejected the jail authorities' claim that AIIMS doctors have said there was no reason to worry about the chief minister's health condition, they said.

In the letter written to the superintendent on Monday, he accused the jail administration of "lying" under "political pressure", the sources said.

There was no immediate reaction from Tihar jail authorities.

In a statement on Sunday, the Tihar administration had said they had arranged a video conference of Kejriwal on April 20 with senior specialists from AIIMS during which neither "the issue of insulin was raised by Kejriwal, nor was it suggested by the doctors".

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused the Tihar administration of denying insulin to Kejriwal, who suffers from diabetes.

The party has also alleged a "conspiracy" to "kill" him.

"Kejriwal wrote to Tihar jail superintendent saying he was hurt after reading the statement from jail authorities in newspapers," a party source said.

"In the letter, he said the statements of Tihar administration are false and said he has been asking for insulin on a daily basis. During the day, his sugar levels see a spike thrice and read anywhere between 250 to 320," said a source from AAP.