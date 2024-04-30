Why bail plea not filed in trial court, Kejriwal asked

NEW DELHI: Arvind Kejriwal told the Supreme Court that although a CM is not immune from prosecution, his rights are not inferior to any other person, and that his arrest was illegal in the Delhi liquor scam case.

This was submitted by Kejriwal’s lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who argued before a two-judge bench. The arguments were inconclusive and will continue on Tuesday.

“There must be reason to believe that the arrest is done in good faith. His arrest is made when the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls was in place. There is no evidence against him in any manner,” Singhvi told the bench.

When the hearing started today, the apex court asked Kejriwal why he has not filed a bail application before the trial court. Singhvi replied that since the arrest was “illegal,” such an application was not filed. The court also wanted to know if he was named in the CBI case or ECIR (Enforcement Case Investigation Report) of the ED. He replied in the negative.

Singhvi also questioned the timing of his arrest in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections. Singhvi challenged the manner in which the ED arrested him.