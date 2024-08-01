Mother, son drown in waterlogged drain in Delhi amid severe rains

NEW DELHI: A tragic incident occurred in the Ghazipur area of east Delhi on Wednesday evening when a 23-year-old woman and her three-year-old son drowned in a waterlogged drain, authorities reported.

The victims were identified as Tanuja Bisht, 23, and her son Priyansh, three. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta, the two were returning home around 7 p.m. when Priyansh slipped and fell into an open drain obscured by severe waterlogging from heavy rains. In a desperate attempt to rescue her son, Tanuja jumped into the drain but tragically lost her life as well.

The police received information about the incident and found that Tanuja’s body had already been taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital. An FIR has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

This incident comes just five days after a similar tragedy in central Delhi's Rajendra Nagar, where three civil service aspirants drowned in the flooded basement of their coaching institute.