UPSC aspirants death case: Court grants bail to SUV driver

The IO added that a thorough assessment would be possible after an expert team from IIT-Delhi inspected the site and submitted their findings. Consequently, the primary offence against Kathuria now falls under Sec 281 BNS (rash driving or riding on public way), prompting the court to consider appropriate orders.

The Court said that Delhi Police implicated passersby driver Manuj Kathuria in "over-enthusiasm". The Court further held that the case under Section 105 of BNS is not made out against Kathuria.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Kumar said that the rest of the offences invoked against him are bailable and therefore he can be granted bail.

Wednesday's hearing had seen Judicial Magistrate Vinod Kumar reject Kathuria's bail plea, citing CCTV footage that showed Kathuria driving at speed through the flooded street, causing a large displacement of water. This surge breached the gates of the coaching centre, resulting in the tragic incident. The magistrate highlighted that the footage "prima facie" indicated Kathuria ignored warnings from passersby to drive slowly.

"The allegations against the accused are serious in nature," Magistrate Kumar had remarked, noting the ongoing investigation and the involvement of other civic agencies.

Following the magistrate's decision, Kathuria sought bail from the sessions court, which has now granted him temporary relief pending further investigation