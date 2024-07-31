SUV driver denies foreknowledge in flooded street incident causing coaching institute basement flooding

NEW DELHI: The SUV driver accused of breaking the gate of the coaching institute’s basement through waves of water he allegedly generated while crossing the flooded street recklessly, told a local court on Tuesday that he had no foreknowledge or intent to cause the mishap.

“He did not anticipate the consequences of driving through the waterlogged street,” advocate Rakesh Malhotra, representing Manuj Kathuria, the driver under arrest, told the court during the hearing of his client’s bail plea.

“How could I have known that my car would generate such momentum and velocity that it would cause the gate to collapse and flood the basement, endangering the students inside?” Kathuria stated.

“The primary issue is that a library was operating in the basement, which was not permitted. Additionally, the waterlogging is to blame, and the MCD and other authorities are responsible for maintaining the roads,” argued his counsel.

Opposing the bail, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava stated that Kathuria’s actions went beyond mere negligence. “He was having fun and this irresponsibility led to a serious incident,” Srivastava argued.