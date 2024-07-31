SUV driver denies foreknowledge in flooded street incident causing coaching institute basement flooding

NEW DELHI: The SUV driver accused of breaking the gate of the coaching institute’s basement through waves of water he allegedly generated while crossing the flooded street recklessly, told a local court on Tuesday that he had no foreknowledge or intent to cause the mishap.
“He did not anticipate the consequences of driving through the waterlogged street,” advocate Rakesh Malhotra, representing Manuj Kathuria, the driver under arrest, told the court during the hearing of his client’s bail plea.
“How could I have known that my car would generate such momentum and velocity that it would cause the gate to collapse and flood the basement, endangering the students inside?” Kathuria stated.
“The primary issue is that a library was operating in the basement, which was not permitted. Additionally, the waterlogging is to blame, and the MCD and other authorities are responsible for maintaining the roads,” argued his counsel.
Opposing the bail, Additional Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava stated that Kathuria’s actions went beyond mere negligence. “He was having fun and this irresponsibility led to a serious incident,” Srivastava argued.
The prosecution claimed that Kathuria could influence witnesses if released on bail.
After hearing both sides, the Judicial Magistrate of Tis Hazari Court, Vinod Kumar, reserved the verdict.
The civil services aspirants—Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni and Navin Dalwi—drowned in the flooded basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle building in Old Rajinder Nagar on Saturday after the city received heavy rain.
Other accused
Meanwhile, the Court reserved a verdict on the bail pleas of the four accused who are co-owners of the building. Advocate Amit Chadha, representing Parvinder Singh, Saravjeet Singh, Harvinder Singh, and Tejinder Singh, questioned whether the owners were to blame for the institute using the basement in this manner. He said the apathy of civic bodies is the reason behind the mishap.
The case
Manuj Kathuria, a 50-year-old businessman, drove his sports utility vehicle (SUV) through a rain-flooded street in central Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, allegedly causing water to surge and breach the gates of the three-storey Rau’s IAS Study Circle building, flooding its basement. The incident led to the deaths of three civil services aspirants on June 27, and Kathuria was among the five individuals arrested.