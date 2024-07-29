Govt's multi-pronged response to coaching centre deaths highlights failures in drainage, regulation, and accountability

Absence of drainage system and safety measures, and use of basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Sunday.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday constituted a high-level committee drawing officials from various central ministries and the Delhi government to enquire into the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in the national capital, officials said.

The three IAS aspirants who lost their lives in the tragedy were Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala.

It all began with a sudden and heavy rainstorm that hit Delhi's Rajender Nagar area on the evening of the tragedy. Inside the Rau's IAS coaching institute library, over 30 students were absorbed in their studies around 6:30 pm, with the sound of rain gently audible.

Without warning, a guard burst in, breaking the silence to shout, "Rainwater is coming inside. Evacuate the library immediately," according to an eyewitness. Within just 10 minutes, the basement—about 12 feet high—was partially flooded.

The rainwater surge was exacerbated by an SUV that, while navigating the flooded road outside, created large waves that crashed into the institute's iron gate, breaking it. This gate had been holding back the floodwaters, but once breached, the water rushed into the basement.

Footage from an onlooker across the street captured the unfolding disaster, including the SUV's impact and the waves it generated. As water poured into the basement, panic ensued. Most students managed to escape, but three were trapped and tragically drowned before the police and fire brigade, who arrived with seven rescue vehicles, could reach them.

Initial police investigations have revealed that the coaching institute was “illegally operating” a library in the basement area. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, including culpable homicide and the accused owner along with institute coordinator were arrested on Sunday.