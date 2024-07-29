Don't want compensation, only action: Kin of Kerala victim killed in Delhi coaching centre flooding

NEW DELHI: Remembering Nevin Dalvin as a bright student, his uncle sought answers on the Delhi coaching centre flooding incident last week that killed his nephew and two other civil services aspirants.

Nevin (28) is survived by his parents and younger sister.

His mother Lanclet Dalvin, a professor in Kochi, had to be hospitalised after she learnt about her son's passing.

His father Dalvin Suresh retired as an assistant commissioner of police and his younger sister is a graduate student.

"Everyone had huge expectations from him. We learnt about the incident on Sunday morning and there has been an atmosphere of grief at home since then. His mother has not been able to process the loss and is in hospital," Nevin's uncle Linu Raj told PTI.

Three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Nevin came to Delhi four years ago to pursue his PhD from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and enrolled in Rau's IAS Study Circle in May to pursue his dream of becoming a civil servant.