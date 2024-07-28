Keralite research scholar at JNU among victims in Delhi's IAS coaching centre flooding

KOCHI: Shock, sadness and unbelief were written large on the faces of the relatives and neighbours of Kochi native Nevin Dalvin (28), who was one among the three IAS aspirants drowned in Delhi after the basement of a coaching institute for civil service exams flooded on Saturday.

They couldn't grasp that Nevin, a brilliant student and researcher who aspired to be an IAS officer, is dead. The three IAS aspirants -- the other two are from Telangana and Uttar Pradesh -- drowned in the basement of Rao's IAS Academy in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar, after a drain had burst which then led to the flooding where the institute's library is located.

Standing on the lawn of Lans Villa at Mundangamattam at Kalady, Anna Joseph, the ward member, said the entire village is shocked after learning the development. "Though we rarely met, the people living around have a very good opinion about them. Both Nevin and his younger sister Nessy are known to be studious," she said.

Nevin's father Dalvin Suresh retired as Deputy Superintendent of Police and his mother Lancelet T S is a professor with the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (SSUS) at Kalady.