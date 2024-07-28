Delhi flooding deaths: Police detain IAS coaching centre owner, coordinator as angry students protest

Notably, the bodies of two female students and a male student were retrieved from the coaching institution following a rescue operation by the NDRF, local police, and fire department.

The deceased have been identified as Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala, police said.

Their deaths have irked fellow civil service aspirants, who held protests against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the coaching institute's management over their negligence.

"MCD is responsible. They did not ensure safety measures. Both MCD and RAU's IAS are at fault. They should be held jointly liable. We have been protesting since last night but no higher authority has spoken to us yet. We expect that the death toll may be higher," Yuvraj, a UPSC aspirant, told ANI.

Another UPSC aspirant, Aman Shukla, emphasised that the "illegal" operation of libraries in basements should be stopped.

"We demand that, firstly, all these illegally operating libraries in basements be shut down. MCD should address the issue immediately. Last time when it rained, cars were floating. In one year, they haven't done anything... No senior official has visited this place till now," Shukla said.

Another student criticised the response to the incident.

"MCD calls it a disaster, but I say this is negligence. Knee-deep water gathers in half an hour of rain. My landlord has been asking the councillor for days to clean the drain... Our immediate demand is transparency in the number of injuries and deaths," he told ANI.

Notably, Saturday's fatal accident comes just days after a 26-year-old civil service aspirant was electrocuted to death when he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.