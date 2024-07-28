Delhi Floods: Mayor calls for action against coaching centres being run from basements

NEW DELHI: A day after three civil services aspirants died due to rain-induced flooding in the basement of a coaching centre, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Sunday directed the MCD commissioner to take strict action against commercial activities being run in basements. She also called for an inquiry to identify if any MCD officers were responsible for the tragic incident.
Three civil services aspirants died on Saturday after the basement of a building, which was part of a coaching centre, was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.
"Yesterday some students were trapped in a private coaching institute being run in Rajinder Nagar due to flooding and out of them, three students lost their lives. This incident needs thorough investigation and swift and strongest possible action," Oberoi said.
"It is also our responsibility to ensure that such an incident does not recur in any part of Delhi," the mayor added.
Earlier this week, a 26-year-old civil services aspirant was electrocuted after he touched an iron gate following heavy rain in central Delhi's Patel Nagar area.