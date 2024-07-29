No politics over students' death at Delhi coaching centre, must fix responsibility: Education Minister Pradhan

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday said coaching institutes have to follow the rules and regulations and asserted that there should be no politics over the death of three UPSC aspirants due to flooding at an institute here.

Taking part in a short debate in the Rajya Sabha over the death of three students at a UPSC coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27, the minister termed the incident unfortunate.

Nothing would compensate for the loss the bereaved families have suffered, Pradhan said.

"We must fix responsibility so that such incidents do not recur," he said, adding, "There should be no politics. Negligence has happened and someone has to take responsibility so that a solution can be found."

Stressing that education is in the concurrent list and is the responsibility of the Centre as well as the state, Pradhan said the coaching centres have responsibilities too.

The Government of India sent advisories related to coaching centres to the states and Union Territories in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2024, the Union education minister said.