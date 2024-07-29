Five more including SUV driver arrested in Delhi UPSC aspirants' deaths, total number rises to seven

NEW DELHI: After three civil service aspirants lost their lives, Delhi Police have arrested five more persons, including a man who drove a vehicle on the waterlogged road, allegedly damaging the gate of the Rau Civil Service Coaching Institute, an official said on Monday.

The identities of the accused and their role are yet to be disclosed by the police.

Earlier on Saturday, three young IAS aspirants, all in their 20s, were killed after they got trapped in a pool of water that rushed into the basement of a civil service coaching centre in central Delhi following heavy rains.

The three deceased were identified as Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala.

Initial police investigation revealed that the coaching institute was “illegally operating” a library in the basement area. A case was registered under relevant provisions of the BNS, including culpable homicide and the accused owner along with the institute coordinator were arrested on Sunday.

As the police continue to investigate and establish the sequence of events that led to the flooding of the basement, it has come to the fore that one SUV Force Gurkh, drove outside the coaching institute, generating strong waves on the waterlogged road, which apparently hit the gate of the institute building.