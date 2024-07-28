Delhi coaching centre deaths: Students detained during protest for action against culprits

NEW DELHI: A few students were detained after they staged a protest in Old Rajinder Nagar here on Sunday, demanding action against those responsible for the deaths of three civil services aspirants at a coaching centre in the area, and compensation for their families.

Raising slogans "we want justice", the protestors blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing huge traffic snarls in the area and prompting police intervention.

A scuffle erupted between the students and police, after which a few protestors were detained and taken away in a bus.

Following this, many demonstrators dispersed from the area and police resumed the traffic movement there.

The police also used body camera and drones to monitor protestors' activities during the demonstration.

Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Ernakulam in Kerala died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area on Saturday evening, officials said.

At the protest site, Aman Saxena, a civil services aspirant and a coaching student, said, "If the authorities will not accept our demands, we will go to the Jantar Mantar to further protest and press our demands."

"We just want justice for the three students who lost their lives in this incident. Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed here in huge numbers. We are not terrorists, we are the future of the nation and demanding what is right," Saxena said.