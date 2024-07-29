Delhi IAS students' deaths: LS MPs demand probe; Saxena meets student protestors

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday demanded stern action against those responsible for negligence resulting in the death of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.

BJP member from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj blamed the AAP government's "criminal negligence" and its "failure" to desilt drains ahead of the monsoon season as a reason for the flooding of the basement of a building housing the coaching centre.

The three students hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were trapped in the basement which got flooded suddenly because of rains on Saturday.

"The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi.

Criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling dispensation in Delhi has caused the death of these students.

For last 10 years, the AAP is enjoying power, but has not done anything for the welfare of the Delhi residents," Swaraj said.

She said that for the past two years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also under the AAP, which is responsible for cleaning of the drainage system.

"But, they have neither done any upgradation or desalination of the drains."