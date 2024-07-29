Delhi IAS students' deaths: LS MPs demand probe; Saxena meets student protestors

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha members cutting across party lines on Monday demanded stern action against those responsible for negligence resulting in the death of three IAS aspirants at a coaching centre in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar area.
BJP member from New Delhi constituency Bansuri Swaraj blamed the AAP government's "criminal negligence" and its "failure" to desilt drains ahead of the monsoon season as a reason for the flooding of the basement of a building housing the coaching centre.
The three students hailing from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana were trapped in the basement which got flooded suddenly because of rains on Saturday.
"The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi.
Criminal negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party ruling dispensation in Delhi has caused the death of these students.
For last 10 years, the AAP is enjoying power, but has not done anything for the welfare of the Delhi residents," Swaraj said.
She said that for the past two years, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) is also under the AAP, which is responsible for cleaning of the drainage system.
"But, they have neither done any upgradation or desalination of the drains."
The BJP MP said the residents of Old Rajinder Nagar had complained about the poor drainage system to the local MLA and corporator last week, but the authorities did not take any action.
"I request the Home Ministry to set up a committee to expose the AAP government in Delhi which is neck deep in corruption. Why are the drains not being cleaned in Delhi?" she asked during the Zero Hour.
Officials have said that an absence of drainage system and safety measures, and use of basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor said there has been a violation of safety codes.
He demanded a comprehensive inquiry on the matter and compensation for the families.
He said drains have to be cleaned and steps taken to prevent recurrence of such incidents.
Tharoor also said he met a relative of the Kerala student who died in the mishap.
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said there should be thorough investigation to ascertain who is responsible for the tragic incident.
"In Uttar Pradesh, bulldozer is run over illegal buildings. I want to know if bulldozers will be run here also."
Pappu Yadav, an Independent member from Bihar, lamented that the safety and security of students is being neglected.
The Delhi Police on Sunday arrested the owner and the coordinator of the coaching centre -- Rau's IAS Study Circle -- and booked them for culpable homicide and other charges.
On Sunday, the civic body had sealed 13 illegal coaching centres in the area.
Rau's IAS Study Circle, where the three students were killed on Saturday, has already been sealed by police.
The MCD on Monday terminated an officer and suspended another as well as launched an anti-encroachment drive in the Old Rajinder Nagar area.
Meanwhile, Delhi LG V K Saxena on Monday visited the coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar and interacted with students protesting over the death of the three civil services aspirants after their institute's basement got flooded with rainwater.
Officials said the protesting students explained their grievances to Saxena who assured them that action will be taken in the matter.
The angry students raised the slogan "we want justice", insisting that the LG join them and speak instead of standing behind the barricade erected by the police.
As the sloganeering intensified, Saxena returned without properly addressing them.
He, however, said, "I am with you," promising that nobody responsible for the deaths of the students will be spared.
Saxena on Sunday directed the divisional commissioner to submit a report on the death of the students in the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar due to a rain-induced flooding.
The LG said the incident points to "criminal neglect" and a lack of "basic maintenance" by agencies concerned, and asserted the guilty will be brought to book.
The three students died Saturday evening after water from a flooded drain gushed into the coaching institute's basement where a library was set up.
The deceased have been identified as Uttar Pradesh's Shreya Yadav, Telangana's Tanya Soni and Kerala's Navin Dalwin.