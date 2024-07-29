Basement meant to be used for parking or storage, not library: Delhi Fire Service chief on coaching institute deaths

NEW DELHI: The Rau’s IAS coaching institute, where three aspirants tragically lost their lives on Saturday after getting drowned in the rainwater which had accumulated in the basement of the building, was illegally operating a library in the basement area, flouting all norms.

What added to the problem was that the calamity could have been prevented had the people not encroached on the streets and covered the storm drains, an MCD official at the spot said on Sunday.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg confirmed to TNIE that the coaching institute had permission to use the basement as a store room, but it was being used as a library, which is a violation of the rules.

“The building has a fire NOC, but in the NOC, they showed that the basement would be used as a storeroom. The institute’s management was using the same room as a classroom or library, which is a violation of the NOC,” Garg said. Moreover, there was no drainage in the basement from where the water could have passed.

According to officials, the basement was meant for vehicle parking; however, the coaching institute owners used it as a library for the students.