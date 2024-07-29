Delhi

Delhi UPSC aspirants' deaths: MCD seals 13 coaching centres, more under radar

Officials said more coaching institutes could be sealed as inspection is underway and many coaching centres are under its radar for flouting the norms.
Security personnel stand guard near a UPSC exam coaching centre after three civil services aspirants died when the basement of the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain, in New Delhi, Sunday, July 28, 2024.
Ashish Srivastava

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday sealed 13 coaching centres found to be flouting building bylaws.

The move came after Delhi MCD Mayor constituted a high-level committee to identify the coaching centres in the area following the drowning of three civil service aspirants at the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

According to officials, the sealed coaching centres in different areas of Rajendra Nagar. In these centres, classrooms were constructed in the basement of the building, which violated the rules.

The sealed institutes include IAS Gurukal, Chahal Academy, Plutus academy, Sai trading, IAS setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samwad, Civil’s Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Eassy for IAS.

The Rau’s coaching institute, where the incident occurred, has already been sealed. Officials said more coaching institutes could be sealed as inspection is underway and many coaching centres are under its radar for flouting the norms.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena directed the divisional commissioner on Sunday to submit a report on the deaths.

The LG said the incident points to “criminal neglect” and lack of “basic maintenance” by concerned agencies and said the guilty will be brought to book. “That this should happen in the capital of India is most unfortunate & unacceptable,” he said.

