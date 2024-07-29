Delhi UPSC aspirants' deaths: MCD seals 13 coaching centres, more under radar

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Sunday sealed 13 coaching centres found to be flouting building bylaws.

The move came after Delhi MCD Mayor constituted a high-level committee to identify the coaching centres in the area following the drowning of three civil service aspirants at the flooded basement of a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar.

According to officials, the sealed coaching centres in different areas of Rajendra Nagar. In these centres, classrooms were constructed in the basement of the building, which violated the rules.

The sealed institutes include IAS Gurukal, Chahal Academy, Plutus academy, Sai trading, IAS setu, Topper’s Academy, Dainik Samwad, Civil’s Daily IAS, Career Power, 99 Notes, Vidya Guru, Guidance IAS, and Eassy for IAS.