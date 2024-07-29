Students protest, demand adequate safety, accountability over Delhi coaching institute tragedy

NEW DELHI: The untimely death of three civil aspirants by drowning in the flooded basement of the coaching centre has not only shocked the residents but irked fellow aspirants.

Hundreds of students protested against the MCD and the coaching institute’s management in the Rajinder Nagar area for their alleged negligence. The protest began on Saturday night by raising slogans against the authorities and blocking the politicians from visiting the protest incident.

On Sunday morning, they first sat near the coaching institute to mark their protest, and later, they gathered in large numbers near the Karol Bagh Metro Station and raised slogans.

Things turned serious when the protestors blocked the road next to the Karol Bagh Metro Station, causing huge traffic jam. DCP (central) M Harsh Vardhan said that students have been blocking the road in Old Rajender Nagar since Saturday evening.

“But today, some students blocked both carriageways of Pusa Road near Karol Bagh Metro Station, which is an arterial road with many hospitals in the vicinity,” the DCP said.

“Since they refused to clear the main road, they were removed from there,” he added. Meanwhile, hundreds of ABVP activists staged a protest outside Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s residence and defaced her poster.