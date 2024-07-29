Delhi coaching centre deaths: MHA sets up panel to probe, asks to submit report in 30 days

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday constituted a high-level committee drawing officials from various central ministries and the Delhi government to enquire into the unfortunate incident at a coaching centre in old Rajinder Nagar in the national capital, officials said.

According to the officials the committee will comprise of Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Urban & Housing Affairs (MoUHA), the Principal Secretary (Home) of Delhi Government, Special Commissioner of Police of Delhi Police and Fire Advisor. Joint Secretary (UT) in the MHA will be convener of the panel, they added.

The committee has been mandated to inquire into the reasons, fix responsibility and suggest measures, while recommending policy changes required ensuring that such tragic incident does not reoccur in future, the officials said, adding that the panel has been asked to submit its report in 30 days.