'Evacuate immediately': How the Delhi coaching centre tragedy unfolded

NEW DELHI: Three IAS aspirants -- Shreya Yadav of Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana and Nevin Dalvin from Ernakulam in Kerala -- tragically lost their lives after a Delhi coaching centre was flooded on Saturday.

It all started with a brief but heavy spell of rain that fateful evening, which lashed several parts of the national capital including the Rajender Nagar area of central Delhi where the coaching centre is located.

Over 30 students were quietly studying in the library of Rau's IAS coaching institute. The time was around 6.30 pm. Though there was pin-drop silence inside the library, the pitter-patter of rain falling outside was easily heard by the occupants.

Abruptly, a guard hurriedly came inside and infiltrated the quietness. "Rainwater is coming inside. Evacuate the library immediately," an eyewitness, recounting the horror, said.

It took a mere 10 minutes for the rainwater to partially fill the basement of at least 12 feet in height. But how did such a massive volume of water gush in?