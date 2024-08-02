Delhi Development Authority, Corporation trade blame over mother-son drain death

NEW DELHI: While the AAP on Thursday accused the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) of negligence over the drowning death of a mother and child in an open drain in Ghazipur, the civic agency defended its role, stating, majority of the fateful drain was managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while their section is covered with cement slabs.

According to the DDA, the drain along Khoda Colony streched over 1,350 metres. “1,000 metres of the drain, along with the adjoining road, was handed over to the MCD a considerable time ago,” the DDA said, adding, the remaining 350-metre strech is under DDA jurisdiction.

The DDA said the 350-metre section they are charged with had recently been desilted and covered. Additionally, a screen was installed at the junction between the MCD and DDA drains to prevent garbage entry.

The DDA said, the mother and child drowned in the MCD-managed section of the drain, their bodies were discovered about 500 metres upstream.