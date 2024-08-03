NHRC notice to Delhi govt over death of inmates at Asha Kiran shelter home

NEW DELHI: The NHRC on Saturday said it has issued notices to the Delhi government and the city's police chief over reports alleging that 12 inmates died within a month at a shelter home in Rohini.

The death of inmates, in such a large number within a short period, indicates "negligence on the part of the authorities", the National Human Rights Commission said in a statement.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that 12 inmates died between July 15 and July 31 at the Delhi government-run shelter home -- Asha Kiran -- for people with mental impairment, it said.

Reportedly, they included 10 women and two men.

Their symptoms were similar that is loose motion and vomiting.

Several other inmates are reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital, the commission said.

According to data of the medical care unit of the shelter home, in July, 54 inmates were sent outside the facility for treatment.

This has "caused alarm and revived allegations of neglect and poor living conditions" at the shelter home, it added.

The commission has observed that the content of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violations of human rights of inmates at the reportedly overcrowded shelter home.