National capital; dispirited & drained out

Those awaiting to be residents of the ‘world class city’ may have to wait a little longer. Despite tall claims of proper implementation of Master Plan for Delhi (MPD) 2021, severe waterlogging across the national capital owing to poor drainage, encroachment of public lands, rampant violations of guidelines for commercial operations and complicity of civic authorities reveals a sordid state of affairs. Amid the lawlessness and governmental laxity, things hardly look good for the common men.

The Old Rajinder Nagar deaths will be debated for some time before it is cast into the pit of amnesia; we will forget, because we always do. Otherwise we would have questioned if the MPD 2021 stipulations have been implemented to the letter; whether the Delhi Drainage Plan is effectively operational, and so on. Civic agencies have reportedly prepared ‘MPD 2041’ which is awaiting final approval from the government. However, town planners suggest before the next plan is finalised, one should analyse how far the current plan has been realised on the ground. Some are of the opinion that the city’s geography, much like its political, social and economic dynamics, are constantly changing.

However, one thing is clear; the stormwater drainage infrastructure in the city is in a dilapidated state, one in need of urgent and ardent revision. City planners believe the Delhi government and its appendages will have to realise this need and act immediately to realise a robust Drainage Master Plan. Stakeholders will have to execute this mammoth task in a systematic manner, which may start by analysing the shortcomings in the existing condition, experts suggest, asserting that there can be no alternative to having all concerned agencies on the same page on the drainage situation despite their differences. Additionally, there should be no space for passing the buck when a mishap occurs and a chain of accountibility must be established and requisite corrective measures must be preordained.