Sisodia neck deep in corruption in excise case: ED

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday told the Supreme Court that AAP leader and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was not picked up for ‘’political reasons’’ as he alleged and was neck deep in an excise policy “scam.”

Sisodia, who has been in judicial custody since February 2023, has filed an interim bail plea in the SC on the ground that his wife was unwell.

“Evidence pinpoints his (Sisodia’s) direct involvement. He was deputy CM with 18 portfolios,” Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, representing the ED, argued. The SC did not pass any order as Monday’s hearing remained inconclusive.