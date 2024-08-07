L-G secretariat dismisses Delhi Health Minister's claims of false affidavit in High Court

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing tussle between the bureaucratic and political wings of the Delhi government, minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday alleged that the Secretary (Health) had filed a “false” affidavit before the Delhi High Court without his knowledge.

The health minister said the shortage of doctors, specialists, and paramedics in hospitals was hidden from the high court, ignoring the cause of patients. Bharadwaj said a file, which was never presented to him, was shown as pending with the health minister, suggesting a deliberate conspiracy to entrap the cabinet minister.

Reacting to the development, the L-G secretariat dismissed the charges levelled by the health minister, saying it was “another misleading and false statement given by the minister, this time not only to mislead the people of Delhi but the judiciary as well.”

Speaking to press, Bharadwaj said the high court had constituted a committee and had ordered the Delhi government to augment its healthcare infrastructure according to the panels’s recommendations.

“An affidavit was presented before the Delhi High Court on behalf of the Health Department of Delhi in this regard, but despite being the health minister, neither was that affidavit shown to me nor was it approved by me,” he charged.