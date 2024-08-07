Supreme Court reserves order on Manish Sisodia's bail plea in ED case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its order on the pleas filed by AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia, seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, reserved its order on Sisodia’s bail pleas. The court heard arguments from both Sisodia and the Enforcement Directorate.

The central agency informed the court that prime accused Manish Sisodia was not an innocent “picked up for political reasons but was deeply involved in the scam,” Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, senior counsel for ED, submitted before the apex court which was hearing Sisodia’s bail plea.

SV Raju asserted that if the trial proceeds, further investigation material can be produced. He argued that other investigations did not delay the trial, as claimed by the accused. Raju claimed there was serious evidence against Sisodia. “Evidence pinpoints his (Sisodia’s) direct involvement. Earlier, we had not made AAP an accused,” Raju argued.