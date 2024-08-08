Supreme Court to pronounce order for bail plea of Manish Sisodia on Friday

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday is scheduled to pronounce its order on the pleas filed by AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia seeking bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A two-judge bench of the top court, led by Justice B R Gavai and Justice K V Viswanathan, who had reserved its order on August 06 on the bail pleas of Sisodia. It heard the arguments from Sisodia and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), before reserving the order in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had told the Supreme Court that the prime accused, Manish Sisodia, was not an innocent person picked up for political reasons but is neck deep in the scam.

The Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, senior lawyer for the ED, submitted this to the apex court, which was hearing the bail plea filed by Sisodia, who was allegedly involved in the in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and CBI in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy of 2021-22.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader pleaded to the SC for interim bail on the ground that his wife was unwell.

Making a strong case against Sisodia, ASG Raju, said that if the trial proceeds, then further investigation material can then be produced. Other investigations did not delay the trial, as claimed by the accused. He claimed that there were serious evidences against him. "Evidence pin points his (Sisodia's) direct involvement. Earlier we have not made AAP an accused. He was deputy CM with 18 portfolios and responsible for all," Raju argued.