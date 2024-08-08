Swati Maliwal assault case: SC directs Delhi police to file reply on Bibhav’s plea by Aug 21

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Delhi Police to file its response by August 21 on the plea of CM Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar for grant of bail in the Swati Maliwal assault case.

It listed the matter for further hearing on August 27. Kumar, accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha member Swati Maliwal, had moved the apex court challenging the Delhi HC’s order denying him bail.

Senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Kumar, said the chargesheet has already been filed. ASG SV Raju, for the ED, said, “We need to file a counter.” To this, Singhvi said the chargesheet was the best counter.

The three-judge bench, led by Justice Surya Kant and also comprising Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Dipankar Dutta, fixed the matter for further hearing to August 27.

The SC observed that “is this kind of goon supposed to work in the CM’s residence” and also told Singhvi that it was shocked with the details of the incident recorded by the Delhi HC.