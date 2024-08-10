Delhi

'First tea of independent morning': Sisodia day after release from jail

"The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia with wife upon his arrival at his residence after being released from the Tihar Jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court on Aug. 9, 2024.
AAP leader Manish Sisodia with wife upon his arrival at his residence after being released from the Tihar Jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court on Aug. 9, 2024.(Photo | PTI)
PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after being released from Tihar Jail on bail, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia shared a picture of having morning tea with his wife, captioning it the "first tea of an independent morning...after 17 months".

This is his first post on X after being granted bail on Friday by the Supreme Court, which sharply rebuked the courts below saying his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Sisodia on Saturday shared a morning selfie with his wife holding a cup of tea.

"First tea of an independent morning...After 17 months. The freedom that the Constitution has given to all of us Indians as a guarantee of the right to live.

"The freedom that God has given us to breathe in the open air with everyone," he said on X in Hindi.

AAP leader Manish Sisodia with wife upon his arrival at his residence after being released from the Tihar Jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court on Aug. 9, 2024.
'Bail is rule, jail is exception,' says SC, grants relief to Manish Sisodia in Delhi excise policy case
AAP leader Manish Sisodia with wife upon his arrival at his residence after being released from the Tihar Jail following his bail granted by the Supreme Court on Aug. 9, 2024.
Manish Sisodia walks out of jail after 17 months, hails 'power of Constitution'
Manish Sisodia
bail
First tea

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com