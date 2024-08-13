Delhi excise policy case: SC to hear Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by CBI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme is scheduled to hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, where he was being currently probed by the agency in the case.

A two-judge of the apex court, led by Justice Surya Kant and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan is scheduled to hear Kejriwal’s plea on August 14, Wednesday.

It is pertinent to note here that Kejriwal was already granted bail by the apex court on July 12, in the same case. He was arrested by the CBI on June 26 in the case.

Senior lawyer, Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Chander Uday Singh, appearing for Kejriwal, had on Monday mentioned the matter for an urgent listing of the petition before the CJI-led bench. To this, the CJI D Y Chandrachud asked the lawyers to send an email request, so that he could go through it and list the matter for a hearing.

Kejriwal in his plea had termed his "arrest by the CBI as illegal" and sought quashing it.

Singhvi said that mylords 3 bail orders under section 45 of PMLA, and this a bail which is without Section 45. To this, the CJI said, "Email it, I will look at it."

On July 12, the Supreme Court in its verdict released him on interim bail in the Delhi excise case, as it said that Kejriwal had suffered incarceration for more than 90 days, and is also an elected representative, while granting him interim bail.

On August 5, the Delhi High Court upheld the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged excise policy scam. This decision marks a severe blow to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's efforts to challenge the arrest.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, presiding over the case, dismissed Kejriwal’s plea contesting his arrest, stating that it was conducted with justifiable reason. Alongside this, the court disposed of Kejriwal's bail plea, advising him to seek relief from the trial court.

The HC had reserved its verdict on July 17 regarding Kejriwal’s challenge to his arrest by the CBI and on July 29 regarding his bail plea after hearing arguments from both Kejriwal’s counsel and the central agency.

The HC in its judgment noted that it has been further explained that the petitioner is not an ordinary person but it is the Chief Minister of NCT of Delhi and the convener of AAP, which has its Government in Punjab.