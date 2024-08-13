SC directs partial opening of Shambhu Border for essential services

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday asked Punjab and Haryana to jointly work towards partial opening of the Shambhu border, where the protesting farmers have been camping since February 13, to facilitate the movement of ambulances and essential services.

“We direct the senior superintendent of police of Patiala and Ambala and deputy commissioners of both districts to hold a meeting and lay down the modalities for partial opening of the highway initially for ambulances, essential services, girl students and daily commuters,” a two-judge bench of Justices Surya Kant and R Mahadevan observed.

The SC noted that the states have suggested names, after complying with its earlier orders, for the constitution of a committee. “We appreciate the initiative the states took by suggesting apolitical names. An appropriate committee, along with the issues to be determined (later), and appropriate recommendations shall be made,” the top court said.

The apex court observed that it hoped for an amicable and respectable solution. “Now that being the situation, why do not you (Punjab and Haryana) persuade the farmers, because highways are not parking (space),” it observed.

It would pass a brief order on terms of panel to be constituted for talking to protesting farmers at the Shambhu border on the next date on August 22, the court added.

On August 2, the SC asked the Haryana and Punjab governments for names of neutral and eminent persons who can be part of a committee and find ways to solve the issue of farmers protesting at the Shambhu border. The Haryana government moved SC on July 15 challenging the HC order asking it to remove within a week the barricading at the border.

Punjab, Haryana told to partially open Shambhu border

