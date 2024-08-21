Delhi medical facilities bolster security in wake of Kolkata rape-murder

NEW DELHI: In response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata and the ensuing protests, hospitals in Delhi are ramping up their security measures to protect their staff and patients.

AIIMS Delhi informed on Wednesday that it has formed a dedicated committee led by the Dean (Academics) to assess and strengthen the institute's security.

Meanwhile, the National Institute of TB and Respiratory Diseases has implemented a robust security plan for its emergency services. The hospital introduced a team of two bouncers and two guards per shift, with one guard being female.

Additionally, a gunman will be stationed during the evening and night shifts. Iron gates have been installed at both the front and back entrances of the emergency department to better manage crowd control, officials said.

Private hospitals are also making efforts to enhance their security arrangements. Fortis Hospitals said they have deployed Quick Reaction Teams that are ready to tackle any emergency swiftly and efficiently.

“CCTV coverage has been expanded to all critical areas within the hospital and security teams have intensified their patrols, particularly during night hours, to maintain heightened vigilance during vulnerable periods,” the hospital said.

Asian Hospital said it has adopted advanced security measures, including biometric systems outside doctors' duty rooms. “These systems restrict access to only the doctors on duty. Security teams at the hospital maintain round-the-clock surveillance to safeguard both patients and staff,” Dr Hilal Ahmad, Medical Superintendent of Asian Hospital told TNIE.

Paras Health has also stepped up its security protocols across all its facilities. “Our hospitals are equipped with advanced security measures and continuous vigilance is maintained to protect their staff from any potential threats,” Dr Dharminder Nagar, MD, Paras Health, said.