Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Doctors' strike to continue till implementation of Central Protection Act

The United Doctors Front Association (UDFA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) had decided to continue its nationwide strike to condemn the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

Earlier, the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday informed that they are calling off the strike. The decision followed a meeting the representatives had with union minister JP Nadda.

The UDFA said the strike will continue until it receives a written assurance from the Centre regarding the implementation of Central Protection Act.

In a memorandum submitted to union ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda, UDFA said the Central Protection Act should provide comprehensive legal safeguards against violence in healthcare setting, ensuring the safety and security of medical professionals across the nation.

An Expert Committee should be constituted to oversee the drafting and implementation of the Act, UDFA said. The committee should include representatives from the medical community, legal experts, and government officials, and be tasked with formulating clear guidelines, security measures and, enforcement mechanisms, it added.

The Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) also unanimously resolved to continue the indefinite suspension of elective medical services across the country.