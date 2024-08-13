Kolkata medic rape-murder case: Doctors' body calls off strike after meeting JP Nadda

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA) on Tuesday informed that they are calling off the strike against the rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

The nationwide protests led by doctors, which began on August 12, witnessed the shutting down of outpatient departments (OPDs), operation theatres, and ward duties bringing several hospitals and medical facilities across the country to a partial halt. Meanwhile, the emergency services continued to operate as usual.

The decision to call off the strike comes reportedly after a delegation of the association led by President Aviral Mathur met Union Health Minister JP Nadda and was assured that all the demands put forward by them would be met.

"He assured us that he would provide a safe working environment for doctors. He has assured us that our demands would be addressed in a time-bound manner. A committee would be formed and we would be a part of it... All our demands have been accepted, hence, FORDA is calling off the strike," the Economic Times quoted Mathur as saying.

The statement comes hours after the association informed that the nationwide protests would continue for the third consecutive day.

Meanwhile, the health ministry welcomed the association's decision to call off the strike and further assured that their concerns will be addressed.