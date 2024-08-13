Kolkata medic rape-murder case: HC orders CBI probe, says police investigation did not inspire confidence

Calcutta High court on Tuesday has ordered CBI probe in the case of rape and murder of a 31-year-old junior doctor who was found dead in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday.

The court directed the police to hand over all the documents related to CBI by 10 am on Wednesday.

The HC also urged the agitating doctors to call off their strike, stating that they have a ‘pious obligation’ to resume work.

The division bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya hearing multiple pleas, including one by the parents of the victim seeking transfer of investigation to an independent agency.

They said," There has been no significant progress in the investigation by state police. The administration was not with the victim or her family. The principal has not even given a statement. Without significant progress in the investigation, we would be well justified in accepting the prayers by the victim's parents that evidence would be destroyed. Therefore we transfer the investigation to the CBI to do justice between parties and to inspire public confidence," Livelaw reported.