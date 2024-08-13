Rape & murder of Kolkata doctor by a porn addict once again brings to focus lack of safety for women doctors in the country

Remember Vandana Das? She was the Kerala doctor who was brutally stabbed to death by a criminal at the Kottarakara Taluk Hospital on May 10, 2023.

Now, a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata was found brutally murdered after being sexually assaulted on August 9.

The incident has sparked a nation-wide outrage and brought into focus the question about the safety of doctors, particularly women doctors, and patients in hospitals across the country.

Services at the Outpatient Department in several hospitals in many parts of the country remained disrupted on Tuesday as well as doctors staged protests demanding justice for the victim.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), in a press statement issued on August 10 condemned the "existing situations which enabled this crime to be committed with impunity inside the campus." The statement added: "If safety and security cannot be ensured in the citadels of learning it only indicates the incompetancy of the administration."

The IMA recalled that not long ago another young resident woman doctor was stabbed to death in the casualty of a Taluk hospital in Kerala.

A 22-year-old Kerala doctor Vandana Das was working at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital as a part of her internship training when on May 10, 2023, a crime suspect brought for medical examination by the police stabbed her to death with a scissors.

The IMA noted that "Increasing evidence of the toxic environment prevailing in work places of doctors is highly disturbing. Doctors especially women are vulnerable to violence because of the nature of the profession. It is for the authorities to provide for the safety of doctors inside hospitals and campuses."

In this particular (Kolkata) incident, the principal of the medical college Dr Sandip Ghosh, instead of standing with the doctors and the victim's family was accused of victim blaming. He reportedly questioned "why the second-year postgrad had gone to an empty seminar room alone at night?"

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari targeted Dr Sandip Ghosh and demanded his suspension. "His misleading statements and carefree attitude in the aftermath of this tragic incident expose his indifference towards the victim," Adhikari said in a post on X.