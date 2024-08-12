Kolkata rape-murder: Investigation reveals outsiders entered hospital premises without permission

KOLKATA: After interrogating the accused, civic volunteer Sanjoy Rao, police came to know that for the past few months, outsiders are entering the premises without obtaining any permission and some insiders are also involved in the incident.

The police have already interrogated four other junior doctors who are on their night duty on the same day when the victim was doing her night duty.

Sources in the police said that the victim ordered online delivery food and they are interrogating the delivery boy as well. Even after taking the dinner the victim called her mother and said that she had taken dinner and urged her to take dinner.

A senior police officer said that, “Among other insiders, one of them is absconding and they are trying to find him." It was also found that the accused returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence. However, it was not fully washed and the police found blood marks on the shoe of the accused.