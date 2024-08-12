Kolkata rape-murder: Investigation reveals outsiders entered hospital premises without permission

KOLKATA: After interrogating the accused, civic volunteer Sanjoy Rao, police came to know that for the past few months, outsiders are entering the premises without obtaining any permission and some insiders are also involved in the incident.
The police have already interrogated four other junior doctors who are on their night duty on the same day when the victim was doing her night duty.
Sources in the police said that the victim ordered online delivery food and they are interrogating the delivery boy as well. Even after taking the dinner the victim called her mother and said that she had taken dinner and urged her to take dinner.
A senior police officer said that, “Among other insiders, one of them is absconding and they are trying to find him." It was also found that the accused returned to his place and went to sleep before washing his clothes the next morning to destroy evidence. However, it was not fully washed and the police found blood marks on the shoe of the accused.
City Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal visited the medical establishment on Monday for the third time in three days and held a meeting with representatives of agitating junior doctors. They also investigated the entire seminar hall and other places inside the hospital.
Goyal claimed that the probe is "transparent" and urged people not to spread rumours.
The police were waiting for the final post-mortem examination report as they wanted to match it with their probe findings, the officer said. The initial autopsy report stated that the victim was bleeding from her eyes, mouth and private parts. There were also injuries on her left leg, neck, right hand, ring finger and lips.
Another police officer said that circumstantial evidence also indicated a possibility that the doctor was first murdered and then raped.
"We are also talking to persons who were on duty on Thursday night till the next morning. CCTV footage is also being checked," the police officer said.
A team of police officers of the SIT, along with the forensic unit on Sunday, collected samples from the seminar hall of the hospital, a police source said. The police also reconstructed the crime scene though the arrested accused was not present.
"The autopsy report has been handed over to the parents of the deceased today by one of our senior officers. We had a fruitful meeting with the students and we think they are satisfied. As per their demand, we have removed one assistant police officer who was posted here," the police commissioner said.
The IPS officer said that they would soon start a toll-free number for the people to come up with suggestions or complaints.