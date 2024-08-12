Nation

Will hand over doctor murder probe to CBI if police fail to solve case within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata

Mamata Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata BanerjeePhoto | ANI
KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government will hand over the RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to the CBI if police fail to solve the case by Sunday.

Banerjee also said she wants the case to be tried in a fast track court.

"If the police are unable to solve this by Sunday, we will hand over the case to the CBI. However, the success rate of the central probe agency is very low," Banerjee told reporters here after visiting the residence of the deceased doctor.

The body of the woman post-graduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the hospital, was found on Friday morning.

A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection on Saturday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata rape-murder: RG Kar hospital principal resigns, stir continues for fourth day, services hit
Kolkata rape-murder case
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

