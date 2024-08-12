Nation

West Bengal replaces key health official amid protests over rape, murder of Kolkata doctor

According to officials, Dr Debasish Halder has been appointed as the new Director of Health Services (DHS).
Doctors protest against the sexual assault and killing of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.Photo| Express
KOLKATA: Amid the protests over the rape and murder of a doctor at a hospital in Kolkata, the West Bengal government on Monday appointed Dr Debasish Halder as the new Director of Health Services (DHS), officials said.

Halder, who was the Joint DHS (Non-Communicable Diseases Screening) in his last assignment, replaced Dr Siddhartha Neogi, they said.

The state government also named Shubhanjan Das as a secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department, they added.

On Friday, the body of the female doctor was found at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, leading to widespread protest by medicos demanding safety at the workplace and harshest punishment for the accused.

Will hand over doctor murder probe to CBI if police fail to solve case within a week: West Bengal CM Mamata
Kolkata doctor rape and murder case

