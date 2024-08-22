Delhi court orders immediate security reinstatement for wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday directed the city police to immediately reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.
The order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of the Rouse Avenue Court, who emphasised the need for the wrestler's safety as she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to provide her statement in the ongoing investigation.
The court's decision came after senior advocate Rebecca John filed applications on behalf of three wrestlers, alleging that their security had been abruptly withdrawn on Wednesday night.
John stressed that the sudden removal of protection posed a serious risk to the safety of the athletes, particularly in light of the sensitive nature of the case.
In response, the court directed the police to provide a detailed explanation by Friday regarding the reasons behind the withdrawal of security.
As an interim measure, Magistrate Rajpoot ordered the police to "immediately and appropriately" reinstate the security for the complainant, identified as "victim no. 4" on the witness list.
The court has also directed the DCP responsible for the area to file a compliance report on Friday.
During the last hearing, the court recorded the statement of a woman Sub Inspector. This officer has been actively involved in the investigation, marking a pivotal point in the ongoing legal proceedings.
The Sub Inspector, Rashmi, testified that she had gathered photographic evidence from the Sports Authority of India (SAI) Centre in Lucknow and Sir Chhotu Ram Stadium in Rohtak, provided by one of the victims.
The formal framing of charges against Singh and ex-WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar took place on May 21, with both denying the allegations and demanding a trial. The court had initially ordered the framing of charges on May 10, following sufficient material evidence against Singh for the sexual harassment of five women wrestlers and for outraging their modesty.
On Thursday evening, top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed on X that police have withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are set to testify against Singh in court.
"Delhi Police has withdrawn the security of the women wrestlers who are going to testify against Brij Bhushan in the court," Phogat said in a post on the microblogging platform and tagged the Delhi Police as well as the National Commission for Women and the Delhi Commission for Women.