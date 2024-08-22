Delhi court orders immediate security reinstatement for wrestler who accused Brij Bhushan of sexual harassment

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Thursday directed the city police to immediately reinstate the security of a female wrestler who has accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment.

The order was issued by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot of the Rouse Avenue Court, who emphasised the need for the wrestler's safety as she is scheduled to appear in court on Friday to provide her statement in the ongoing investigation.

The court's decision came after senior advocate Rebecca John filed applications on behalf of three wrestlers, alleging that their security had been abruptly withdrawn on Wednesday night.

John stressed that the sudden removal of protection posed a serious risk to the safety of the athletes, particularly in light of the sensitive nature of the case.

In response, the court directed the police to provide a detailed explanation by Friday regarding the reasons behind the withdrawal of security.

As an interim measure, Magistrate Rajpoot ordered the police to "immediately and appropriately" reinstate the security for the complainant, identified as "victim no. 4" on the witness list.