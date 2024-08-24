Sec 479 of BNSS: Retrospective application of new law to ease jail population

NEW DELHI: In a major relief to undertrial prisoners, the Supreme Court on Friday said Section 479 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure on July 1, would apply retrospectively.

The order came on a Public Interest Litigation to address the issue of overcrowding of prisons in India. Senior advocate Gaurav Aggarwal had told the court earlier that if BNSS Section 479 is implemented in its letter and spirit, it will help resolve the problem of overcrowding in prisons.

As per Section 479, undertrials can be released on bail if they have completed half of the maximum period of imprisonment specified for the offence they were jailed.