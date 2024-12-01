Kejriwal rules out AAP-Congress alliance for Delhi polls, targets Centre over water attack

NEW DELHI: AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday ruled out the possibility of an alliance between his party and the Congress for the Delhi Assembly polls due in February.

"There will be no alliance in Delhi," Kejriwal said at a press conference here.

AAP and Congress are part of the opposition INDIA bloc and fought the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi together earlier this year. Both parties drew a blank, with the BJP winning all seats.

AAP and Congress failed to reach a seat-sharing agreement ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls in October despite several rounds of talks.

Kejriwal also targeted the BJP-led central government for alleged inaction on law and order issues here, claiming that instead of taking action against criminals, an attack was orchestrated on him during his November 30 padyatra in Malviya Nagar.

Speaking at the press conference, Kejriwal said, "The liquid thrown on me was harmless, but it could have been dangerous. This is the third attack on me in the last 35 days."