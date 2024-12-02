AAP MLA Naresh Balyan sent to two-day police custody in extortion case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court, on Sunday, sent AAP MLA Naresh Balyan to two days of police custody in connection to an extortion case registered against him last year.

The case, which has drawn a lot of public attention, has been marked to the MP/MLA court of Judge Paras Dalal.

During the hearing, the Delhi Police sought five days of Balyan’s custody, alleging his non-cooperation during the investigation. They emphasised the necessity of obtaining his voice sample to verify its match with an alleged audio recording of a conversation between Balyan and notorious gangster Kapil Sangwan, also known as Nandu.

The police argued that custodial interrogation was vital to unravel the conspiracy, trace the gangster’s whereabouts, and dismantle the extortion syndicate.

The court, while granting two days of police custody, directed that an application for Balyan’s voice sample be filed after the remand period concludes.