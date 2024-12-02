Protesting farmers break police barricades, begin march towards Delhi

The Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP), along with the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), and other farmer organizations, had earlier announced that they would march towards Delhi on Monday to demand compensation and benefits under the new agricultural laws.

BKP, led by leader Sukhbir Khalifa, began their march from under the Maha Maya flyover in Noida.

On Sunday, Sukhbir Khalifa told ANI, "We are ready for our march towards Delhi. Tomorrow, on December 2, we will start our march towards Delhi from under the Maha Maya flyover (in Noida). By noon, all of us will reach there and demand our compensation and benefits as per the new laws."

Meanwhile, severe traffic snarls caused inconvenience to commuters crossing the Delhi-Noida border.