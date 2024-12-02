Protesting farmers vacate site, traffic resumes on Delhi-Noida Expressway

Farmers from Punjab, who announced the 'Delhi Chalo' march to Parliament demanding compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for the Minimum Support Price (MSP), broke police barriers near the Dalit Prerna Sthal in Noida and began moving towards Delhi.

However, after holding talks with cops, the farmers left the protest site. Following this, police removed the barricades and saw the traffic movement's return to normalcy.

The farmers demands include the allocation of 10% developed plots for farmers displaced by land acquisition, the implementation of new legal benefits, and the adoption of recommendations by a state committee for farmer welfare.